Where Eagles Dare

People are experiences and experiences make interesting stories, says Yashika Begwani to me, writes Vinta Nanda

She’s curious about learning, psychology, about the role people play in tech and AI, the role that the young play in shaping the future and about growth and development. Can’t forget the fact that she’s mighty young herself.

Here’s what she does:

She interviews passionate individuals across diverse fields to draw insights from their experiences and often makes literature or cinema references through Voice of Achievers (VoA) - a podcast, which is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify & Radiopublic.

The focus of the podcasts is issues that surface when young professionals or students are mapping their career paths and how a few experienced individuals have dealt with similar challenges! You can Google ‘Voice of Achievers’ and give it a listen if you want. You won’t regret it.

She produces and hosts The New India YOUthPOD in collaboration with MyGov India. These are bite-sized podcasts for the youth bringing forward practical perspectives and ideas to help navigate challenging times at work. Through a combination of podcasts, informative articles and videos on one hand and various skill building means, like workshops, events and courses, on the other, VoA aims to empower the youth to learn & grow and build meaningful careers.