We have lost connection with the night-time skies

Light pollution or luminous pollution, is the excessive, misdirected or invasive use of artificial outdoor lighting. Poorly designed or unshielded residential, commercial and industrial outdoor lights emit more than 50% of their light skyward or sideways, and less than 40% of the light emitted actually illuminates the ground. It is estimated that in the United States alone, wasted lighting accounts for 1.7 million tons of carbon dioxide and nearly US $2.2 billion in wasted electricity each year!

Photo-pollution occurs in various forms - trespass or spill light glare (when a light fixture unintentionally illuminates beyond the property lines like streetlights or for that matter, a neighbor’s floodlight), discomfort/disability/blinding type (when a stray light, not adapted to by the eyes, causes reduced contrast, color perception, and visual performance), sky-glow (when light emitted in the atmosphere is scattered by dust and gas molecules, creating a dome-like orange glow that covers the night sky and makes it difficult to visualize celestial objects) and light clutter (when there is excessive grouping of bright lights causing confusion and distraction - like unshielded street lights and brightly lit advertisements on roads).

Measuring light pollution is an intricate process as the natural atmosphere is never completely dark. A commonly used system is the Bortle Scale, a nine-level rating system that measures sky intensity quality with observable criteria for each class. Astronomers have also developed a Sky Quality Meter, a handheld device to document and compare areas, while mobile apps like Dark Sky Meter and Loss of Night allow ease of use to anyone measuring sky brightness.

Luminous pollution affects the environment, wildlife ecology, astronomy research and the life and safety of humans. Excessive nighttime lighting not only increases the carbon footprint, by emission of greenhouse gas, but also suppresses nitrate radical, which breaks down vehicle and factory toxic emissions at night preventing smog and ozone pollution. Light pollution affects the feeding, sleeping, mating and migration cycles of all wildlife by causing disorientation of time. Mammals have difficulty in foraging for food and risk exposure to natural predators due to night vision impairment. Owls and nighthawks, who use moonlight and starlight for hunting and migration, get deviated from intended migration routes and can get exhausted or even collapse. Marine birds are known to collide with lighthouses and turbines and die in large numbers. Amphibians such as frogs and toads get confused and disoriented by the orange sky-glow affecting their feeding and mating. Sea turtles face the risk of extinction, as female turtles face difficulty in safe nesting due to paucity of dark beaches, and the hatchlings get confused by the bright lights on the beaches and erroneously wander away from the safety of the ocean. Insects such as moths, who are naturally attracted to light, use up all their energy to stay near a light source resulting in impaired feeding and mating. Glow worms, which communicate with their glowing bodies, face a snag and get confused.