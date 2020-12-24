Voices: Professionals share their wishes for Christmas

This Christmas my only prayerful wish is that the pandemic should be completely eradicated from the world. I want my mask free face back again. I want to relive those many countless moments I took for granted. This Christmas I want to apologize to God for my take it for granted attitude. I want to ask God for another chance to live life in all its fullness, cherishing every moment, forgiving quickly, loving deeply and laughing uncontrollably.

The loving, warm, cozy and magical feeling that Christmas brings makes us wish for all good things. May it be so!