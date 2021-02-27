TRENDING: Signs of the time - The vacuum

Is he from the tukde-tukde gang? Does he or his grandmother or grandfather have links with any of the dead or alive Maoists in any of the so-called Naxal belts? Did he take part in the farmer protests at the borders of the capital city, New Delhi? Did he cry aloud against the CAA-NRC-NPR? Did he insist for a re-investigation into the Delhi pogrom of 2020 and Gujarat pogrom of 2002, as the political masterminds and also the foot soldiers are seen roaming around - all freely? Did he dare point out that in the pogroms, the poor victims are shown as culprits, with the actual killers getting away untouched? Did he question why the cops are not arresting the communal hate-speech givers? Did he of late travel to Canada or China and by any remote chance come across or even stray past any of the international rebels? Did he get critical of any of the Hindutva gangs or goons hovering around, making life hell for the hapless? Did he raise his voice against the lynch killers? Above all, he did try to convert the poor lonely soul, from this to that religion – commit Love Jihad?

Towards the end or even midway the grilling session, the lonely Indian will be so fed up with the questioning, cry aloud and beg to be left alone - to be spared the vendetta storm. Yes, there’s no denying that loneliness could be as lethal as cancer or coronavirus but here, on social media we don’t want to talk about the emotional realities. All seems to be okay! It’s only when the situation crosses the boundaries, that cries for help are heard. Who is there to hear those cries? No one! For till date in India, nobody gives a damn about loneliness! It’s a privilege and luxury to be lonely out here – for those who can afford to seek help.