To the country into which we were not born

I spoke to my friend, lawyer Jamshed Mistry, and I asked him how an industry could function when it has been made so easy for audiences, from across the country, from the district of Mirzapur to the district of Amravati, to lodge criminal complaints against content creators?

This is what he told me, “Today the court of the magistrate is so powerful, that anybody can go and file a complaint at his office and demand for a FIR to be lodged. According to me, there should be a centralized tribunal; dealing with such matters, where objections raised against content can be submitted. This is not a matter of censorship any longer; it was done away with many years ago and replaced with certification when the CBFC was established. Today if you are a filmmaker, you can go to a review committee if you disagree with the suggestions made by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The problem is with the system and loopholes within. A magistrate has to be empowered so that issues ranging from manslaughter, rape, pick pocketing etc., can be dealt with at the local level and the severity of each complaint is discernible because it is statutory for an appointee to respond to every complaint. It is baffling that this system, put in place to empower the ordinary citizen, is being misused today for petty politics and being exploited to deflect the attention of the media away from the real issues. There should be a mechanism for OTT and Television content, something like the mechanism that is in place for feature films. A committee should be instituted so that even the poor overburdened magistrate can guide such complainants (whose sentiments are hurt) to it. I can imagine what it must be like for overworked magistrates in districts, towns and villages all over India. The pressure upon them to prioritize these complaints against networks, filmmakers and writers is also more because the media’s attention is upon them – no wonder important and serious cases are put on the backburner to attend to such matters. Presently OTT and such platforms are unregulated, so they have inadvertently become soft targets for petty politics.”