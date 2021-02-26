THOUGHT FACTORY: The Good Story And The Bad Story

- a few dialogues of which have hurt the sentiments of a section of Hindus in the country. Well, I’m a practicing Hindu - I pray regularly. But in no way does any commentary on my religion hurt my sentiments because I’m aware that as a religion, we are tolerant and embracing of diversities and difference of opinions.

I am reminded, for the second time in the last week, of an experience that I had many years ago - when a certain Guruji asked me to go to Lord Shiva on every Monday morning for three months and conduct some rituals. He had jotted them down for me on a piece of paper. This was because of uncertainty I had encountered, which I thought I was not capable of dealing with and also because a friend suggested that I should do something to ward of the evil that I imagined was doing a ‘Tandav’ on my head.

I recalled it last week when a group on Whatsapp, comprising my school classmates, exploded over a video that one of the Jat Sikh girls had shared. This video showed gallons of milk being poured over a Shivling to convey that millions go to sleep hungry every night. A few Hindu girls took objection to the video – it is a rule in the group not to initiate political conversations – and they staged a walkout. We’re a group of forty-nine women who passed out from the 10th standard in school together about thirty-five years ago. However, today as I write most of them who staged the walkout are back; the ones remaining are being asked for their forgiveness. They will relent.

Now, allow me to return to what Guruji had asked me to do - after taking note of his instructions, I went to the temple on the following Monday. It’s the temple that still exists in Juhu Mumbai, opposite the Hare Rama Hare Krishna mission.