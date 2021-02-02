Those were the days

It brought a lump to my throat, as my mind drifted back 70 years in time. It was as if the song was specially written for our merry band of cousins and friends, with whom we went everywhere, did everything together. In the 1950s, the Sports Clubs of various companies used to hold their annual balls at the Taj Ballroom, with tickets at only Rs. 10 per head. Having learnt a smattering of ballroom dancing, from the well-known teachers, Sam and Ruby Aaron, ably assisted by their children Edwin and Salome, we made it a point to go to all those events and have a grand time in the process.

We had a friend in our company called Jayanti, who was amenable to my ‘chaavi’, winding up. The orchestra very often was that of our friend Goody Seervai, and I would wind up Jayanti to go and give Goody a big friendly kiss or two, preferably wet.

So as soon as he spotted Goody on the stage, Jayanti would yell out Gooooody from the entrance of the ballroom, then gallop off to the stage to do the needful. Our intrepid bandleader, hiding behind the uptight piano, would appeal to me to call the pest off - my pet answer always was, I don’t know who he is, he is not with us. Jayanti, smug expression on his face, would return to our table and proudly announce that, “Anne ghannu gumyu”