Those hidden Bollywood thrillers of the 1970s that flopped

Directed by K. Shankar, it starred Vinod Mehra, Yogeeta Bali, Pran, Jagdeep, Suresh, Tarun Bose, Padma Khanna, Bindu and Raj Mehra. The focus was a deserted haveli belonging to Balwant, managed by his aged maternal uncle. The haveli, the scene of may killings, is believed to be haunted, scaring away the locals as well as the police. However, Balwant decides to visit his property with his friends Anand, Gautam and Rajan, all of whom get attracted to Tara, the daughter of the caretaker. Soon, another visitor, Suchitra - an unknown tourist who is also there on an agenda, joins them.

In the night they see a beautiful girl singing in the mansion after which it is mutually decided that every night one of the four friends would guard the Haveli. Balwant has his lusty eyes on Tara while Rajan and Tara fall in love. A scuffle happens between Rajan and Balvant and it leads to the latter’s death. And then the plot thickens - all eyes are on Rajan who is blamed for Balvant’s murder. Despite the presence of the upcoming Yogeeta Bali, and a melodious musical score by Shankar Jaikishan the suspense flick tanked.

