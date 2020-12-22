This is about Veera, the man gracious, ever ready to go along with you on jaunts

What was the experience like when you were producing your first film, Tamanchey?

Tamanchey was a film that taught me everything that I should not do in my life. But it was my first film and I made it with a lot of love and heart. There were strong personal relationships, which sadly went wrong. I am a very emotional person and the ways of Bollywood hadn’t yet seeped into my blood then. I trusted people - blindly and implicitly.

Aroona and I almost lost everything. I was unfairly involved in legal issues. Of course, I had a lot of family support and I was lucky to have a partner like Aroona who stood by me rock solid through it all. Today it is all a thing of the past but I realised how fragile and fake relationships can be in this industry and learnt not to give too much of myself personally.

How did the learnings from your first film pan out into your next?

The learning from my first film was, to only go with my gut, to make sure that the reins are in my hand and not to depend on anyone. Despite my honesty and integrity, I had in the past too, hit rock bottom, only to bounce back. Throughout my growing up years I have learnt one solid lesson, to be eternally grateful for what I have. This in turn taught me to always count all the blessings we have instead of getting sucked into a web of negativity. Hence I am one of those people who has never fallen into a trap of depression or self pity. I think it has a lot to do with the fact that I am Sikh. We are very resilient & strong as a community - both physically & mentally.

So it was all of this that gave me the confidence to move on and continue working instead of breaking and leaving Mumbai. A lot of people did expect that I would never make another film. Guess it is always in us humans to underestimate each other.

Why did you make a film like Box? What made you believe that it was a project that needed to be shown the light?

Box was a challenge. When I read the script, I knew that if anyone would make this film, it was me. Not many had the courage to back a script like this one. In fact, I must tell you that when Debu Da (Dibyendu Bhattacharya) read the script, he actually asked me, “Are you sure you want to produce this film?” A few other friends also advised that it was too dark and experimental and would be difficult to get a release. I was also told I was risking my money. I was aware that I was taking a risk and I knew that a story like this could also go totally wrong. But having seen a variety of films from across the world and the kind of stories that had been told, I believed that this story also needed to meet an audience. So even today, we are not sure if this film is going to be liked, accepted or released. But we are happy we made it.

Of course, after Tamanchey I had decided that I would not decide anything without first taking Aroona into confidence. She, as usual, backed me. Box appealed to me. Despite the approach being experimental it dealt with a very common issue that every human faces - of being trapped within one’s head. This film has become even more relevant today after the lockdown wherein a lot of people have faced and experienced all kinds of situations and emotions – inside of their heads.