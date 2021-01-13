The uncertainty of life in the Pandemic

Nanna was tall and erect even at 78 she would complete all postures of namaz, writes Farah Diba Israfil

Flexible and agile, life was not cruel to her with arthritis and my nana had left her with enough gold to see her through old age. I still cherish her heart of wisdom and my calm that I would find on her lap when she would stroke my long hair. I distinctly remember her form, her smile, how she would wipe paan from the side where her slender lips curled.