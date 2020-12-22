Film historian, Dhruv Somani, recollects the tragic story of the charismatic star Priya Rajvansh, who if she were alive would have turned 84 on December 30th

Her journey down the tracks of Bollywood was heartbreaking in sync with the roles she portrayed. She appeared only in seven films exclusively for her mentor and guide Chatan Anand.

A tall statuesque woman, from a royal lineage, Priya Rajvansh was the classic head-turner. Born on December 30th, 1936, if she were alive, she would have turned 84. Her original name was Veera Sunder Singh and her father worked for the Imperial Forest Office in Shimla. Growing up with brothers Kamaljit and Padamjit Singh, Priya studied at Auckland House where she was the school captain and then at the Convent of Jesus and Mary, Shimla.

She passed her intermediate from St. Bede’s College in 1953 and moved to the Bhargava Municipal College. It was during this time that she gravitated towards acting and dramatics, participating in plays held at Shimla’s well-known theatre Gaiety. Spotted by chief guest Balraj Sahni during one of her inter-collegiate plays, he requested her father to allow her to pursue dramatics since she seemed like she was born to act.

Consequently, she joined London’s prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA). Since her father was on an UN assignment, he was posted in Britain’s capital city. In fact, her photograph still adorns a wall of the acting school, as the only Indian student to have graduated from there at the time. While in London, her photographs were clicked by a local photographer and on the insistence of a close friend; she posted them to Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt and Chetan Anand.