The National Education Policy (NEP) is not a constitutional document

An analysis, a comparison with the previous policies and development in the new one by Hrishi Raj Anand, who presents the various facets of the New Education Policy

We are living in times where crisis is no longer a temporary breakdown in the system, but on the verge of becoming the system - a time in which the elite and mass media will do anything to deceive and misinform the public and a time, when the opposition is mostly on the receiving end of questions, and those benefiting from the ‘satta’ have almost little responsibility for the actions taken. Before we get into the depth of the new Education Policy, it is important to understand its legitimacy and legal weightage.

An immensely important factor about the document often ignored by the ‘intellectuals’ is that the education policy is not a constitutional document, giving it zero legal validation. It is just a vision that the government aspires to achieve in no fixed time period, hence leaving no obligation on it to implement the policy even in bits and pieces. Therefore there is no scope of even questioning the government on the same.

The present regime had introduced the education policy in its manifesto back in 2014. A committee was formed under the leadership of Subramanian Swamy, which got scrapped. Another committee was formed under Dr Kasturi Ranjan in the year 2017 that submitted a 480-page document in the year 2019, which was trimmed down to 60 pages; it was presented to us and it is what we call today the ‘National Education Policy 2020’.