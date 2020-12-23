The loneliness of an Indian (virgin) Bride

Of the many bridal figures, which have dotted the variegated wedding-scape of this subcontinent, Ranjini focuses on the one in the ‘modern bedroom’.

“The modern secular bedroom is devoid of any kind of ritual. There stands this guy, the modern husband, who married this woman and who is supposed to take away her virginity, conquer her and subjugate her... you cannot find a first night in Nalacharitham but if you take a 1970’s film, this scene is a must because that was the time when the modern monogamous conjugal unit was getting stabilized in Kerala and this had to be there in the popular culture.”

So, in a way, Ranjini’s film is critiquing a cinematic legacy that has shaped our collective unconscious and gendered sensibility. What follows is a steady heartbreaking erosion of the euphoria we have built around the fantasy of the first night.

The film moves into the domain of the inner landscape of the woman - torn, betrayed and alone - alone in all her ‘indifference’. The images move from the conventional bridal display to the dark sinister bedroom, suggestive of the visual detailing in soft porn films. Ranjini elaborates: “It was a conscious decision to begin with a fully adorned bride and end with a disrobed one… I am interested in the sexual of the violence that is imprinted on the scene… you find a reproduction of the composition and lighting of Malayalam soft porn films here, where you won’t see the naked body but you will see the seduction worked through shadows and images. It is a mallu auntie kind of composition. And I introduce the CG spider there, just to distract and tease the spectator. Are you looking at her cleavage or listening to her story? Do you find the spider annoying? I am asking all this and hitting at the perceptual economy and the conflict there.”