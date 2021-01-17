The legendary French multi-media artist, Jean-Paul Goude

“I guess you know I’ve been around, been there, done that,” he laughed, sharing a bottle of Dom Perignon. Yes, I do, reeling out the facts that he had worked with Esquire magazine, and gone on to shoot benchmark print campaigns and ad films for such brands as Citroen, Perrier, Kodak, Chanel, H&M, Galleries Lafayette and Prada.

Flipping the video machine on, he offered me a preview of an ad film for a bank showing a dozen of men walking the New York streets, all in black suits (Men in Black, was his concept obviously) and carrying brief-cases.

Edited to the rhythm of a hard rock ballad, and accentuating the colour of autumn trees in the Big Apple, it was a zinger, uber stylish and at the same time never deviating from the subject of its endorsement.

Naively, I asked, “But the trend nowadays is to opt for saturated black-and-white…”

“Oh that, let me tell you black-and-white is misused, it’s more often than not to hide the defects in the colour shades and lighting,” he shrugged. “You can achieve that effect of black-and-white in colour too, can’t you?” That he could attain this was confirmed by Grace Jones herself in her book, I’ll Never Write My Memoirs, in which she stated, “Jean-Paul dug into me, bit into me, scratched and stretched me, and made very clear what colour my skin was.” His images of her may have been in colour but the effect was to celebrate that black, coalesced with more colours, is indeed way more beautiful.