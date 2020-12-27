The ideology of the Brazilian photographer Salgado is distinctly individualistic, self-authored and humane.

Khalid Mohamed’s throwback to his encounter with social documentarist, Sebastio Salgado, whom he rates as the world’s most impactful living photographer today.

There’s something way superior about still photographs – unvarnished and unphoto-shopped – than the escalating number of videos and the limitless gimmicky visual inventions on the Internet.

Indeed, Sebastio Salgado’s lacerating-stark, unmoveable images, dedicated to the limits of human endurance by the labour force and the deprived across the world, are not only a chronicle of our times but transcend themselves into an art form.

Speaking up with clarity about the subjugated section of the social stratae anywhere across the globe, the photographs avoid didacticism and carry a stamp of the camera person’s ideology. It would be facile to club this with any overt strains of Marxism though.