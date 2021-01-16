The GoodPitch Local Deccan program invites gender-themed media projects to create social impact
The Indian Documentary Foundation, along with Point of View, announces the call for proposals for the GoodPitch Local – DECCAN edition 2021. Scheduled to take place in August, GoodPitch Deccan will be a daylong virtual networking event showcasing 10 new short-form media projects and presenting opportunities for change-makers to connect with media makers in their communities. This year, the theme for the forum is gender, but projects on other socially relevant themes will also be considered.
As a forum with a dedicated ‘gender lens’, GoodPitch Deccan will prefer independent projects centered on gender justice. These projects would require storytellers to consider women’s voices, views and stories.
Examples of themes that affect women and other marginalized communities include the pandemic crisis, domestic violence, maternal and child health, gender roles, child marriage, education, climate calamities, food security and queer issues. Explorations of the ‘struggle’ of being a woman and the ‘power’ of being a woman are also welcome.
The forum invites applications from media makers with new projects that are deeply relevant to their community, change-makers and community leaders who are advancing social justice, equity and social good. Since the forum focuses on the Deccan region in this edition, the media projects should all be based in the states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Eligible media content includes photo essays, comic strips, podcasts, film, social media campaigns and non-fiction & fiction shorts.
The event is typically attended by Activists, Brands, Educators, Filmmakers, Foundations, Non-profits, Lawyers, Media makers, Media Platforms, Philanthropists, Policymakers, Press etc.
