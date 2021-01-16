The GoodPitch Local Deccan program invites gender-themed media projects

Read more:- Feast or Fast: Navarathri

The Indian Documentary Foundation, along with Point of View, announces the call for proposals for the GoodPitch Local – DECCAN edition 2021. Scheduled to take place in August, GoodPitch Deccan will be a daylong virtual networking event showcasing 10 new short-form media projects and presenting opportunities for change-makers to connect with media makers in their communities. This year, the theme for the forum is gender, but projects on other socially relevant themes will also be considered.