The ever-adventurous Rumi Taraporevala, narrates his trek to Gokyo Peak in the Himalayas

The ever-adventurous Rumi Taraporevala, narrates his trek with family and friends to Gokyo Peak in the Himalayas

Photography is by Faroukh Lawyer

Pesi, my brother-in-law, was very fond of trekking in the Himalayan region, and one fine day I decided to join him. We did a couple of enjoyable treks to Jomsong, Muktinath, and Langtang in the Nepal Himalayas.

We then decided that we should do the trek of all treks, to the Everest Base Camp, at the height of 17,600 feet. For city dwellers like us living at sea level, it is a difficult proposition unless one is cardially very fit.

So, I took up running seriously, steadily building up distances till I could run non-stop for 20-25 kms. The sad part of my peak running days was that there were no marathons in Bombay in those years, and even sadder was that Pesi passed away and Everest Base Camp remained a dream – but I did however make it to Gokyo Peak just across from Everest base Camp, at almost the same altitude of 17,500 ft. This is the story:

My young cousins, Samee and Faroukh Lawyer, had been trekking for years. When Faroukh invited me to join them for a trek to Gokyo Peak in 1986, I accepted like a shot. Apart from Faroukh, there were two ex-pilots Jamshed (fondly known as Jamsa) another Pesi (fondly called Pesa, not my brother-in-law) and a friend called Behram.

Behram’s wife instructed us at Bombay Airport to look after her “baba” - “Maara baba ne sambhaljho”, he is known as Baba to this day. We flew into Kathmandu, via Delhi, on a crisp, cool March morning. We stayed for a couple of days in Thamel, picking up jackets, and sleeping bags on hire for the trek. All organized, we flew into Lukla, a jumping-off place for all treks around the Everest region. Situated at 9,000 feet, surrounded by mighty snow peaks all around, it was a culture shock for us city dwellers. We stayed in a very comfortable hotel before checking out for our trek.