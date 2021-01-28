The Cinema of Tengiz Abulnadze

The commercial success of Me, Grandma, Iliko and Ilarion gave Abulnadze an opportunity and the heft to make a radical departure. His next film Vedreba/Molba aka The Plea (1967) – the first film of The Georgia Trilogy – is remarkable for junking all notions of cinematic realism in favour of poetic cinematic style and mise-en-scene that is heavily influenced by traditional aesthetics and forms of representation, which are completely non-mimetic. Set in medieval Georgia, the film is a meditation on Georgian history – the principal theme being the conflict between a Christian and Muslim tribe who are bitter enemies but have deep respect for each other’s prowess, social and cultural values. One of the most remarkable aspects of the film is that it has no dialogue in the conventional sense. All the spoken words in the film, which are often overlaid on the visuals, are taken from a medieval epic Georgian poem written by Vazha-Pshavela. The film is allusive, repetitive in its narrative structure and its primary concern seems to be reconciling the earthly conflict between the two tribes with the transcendental aspects of faith, culture and traditions.

The non-realistic aspect of the film is reinforced both by its remarkable cinematography and editing style. The rich, high-contrast B&W cinematography with complex camera movements has a two-dimensional quality, which seems to be inspired by the stylistics of medieval Russian (and Caucasian) icon paintings and folk art. The editing pattern eschews all norms of continuity editing and its inherent idea of arranging shots to maintain spatial and temporal continuity. Instead, the overall editing scheme of the film is based on the concept of shots being put together on the rhythm of the poetic narration often using what Sergei Eisenstein termed as ‘tonal montage’ – in which shots are joined keeping in mind themes, moods, lighting, shadows, directions, movements and shapes of the shots in order to evoke the emotive aspects of the characters and the story.