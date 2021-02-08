The Austere Ascetic

Truth, for Bresson, needs rigor of form and an uncluttered and minimalist mise en scene.

Bresson’s films are devoid of any symbolism. He does not depend on inferences and deductions, neither manipulates, nor maneuvers the filmic image; instead captures it real. His filmic universe seeks the spiritual without the filter of “naturalism”.

It is for this purpose that Bresson rejects “actors” and “acting” in cinema. For him acting is for theatre, in cinema there are “models”, who with precise movement, gesture, speech and several rehearsals before the take, move and speak in an automated way. They neither express nor suppress an emotion. According to him, acting violates the purpose of cinema, the most realistic of the arts, which is to show realities. Turning to his Notes once again, we read, "What our eyes and ears require is not the realistic personal but the real person."