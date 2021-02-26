The apotheoses of the new wave - Jules et Jim

After the wartime separation, Jim visits, and stays with Jules and Catherine. The couple by then has a young daughter, Sabine. Jules confides in Jim about the tensions in his marriage. He tells Jim that Catherine torments and punishes him at times with numerous affairs, and she once left him and Sabine for six months.

Jules gives his blessing for Jim to marry Catherine so that he may continue to visit them and see her. For a while, the three adults live happily with Sabine in the same chalet in Austria, until tensions between Jim and Catherine arise because of their inability to have a child.