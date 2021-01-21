Thank you Mr. Kamath - Better late than never!

I have, over the past three years, waged a lonely battle against surrogate ads, and tried really hard to get the advertising industry watchdog, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) to rein in these liquor brands masquerading under different surrogates, mostly notional, and only created to cleverly (and deviously) circumvent the law. Despite all my persuasive writings, and protestations, ASCI either turned a deaf ear or tried to evade/obfuscate the issue.

In any case, let’s get back to the media report.

ASCI has banned surrogate advertising of 12 liquor companies that were violating the code following an investigation, which had started last year. Royal Stag (Mark of Purity), Sterling Reserve (Packaged Water) and Blenders Pride (Music CDs) were active during the Indian Premier League (IPL) and were therefore believed to be under the scanner. Following the liquor brand extension advertisements that appeared during the IPL on OTT platforms and print media (and which yours sincerely repeatedly brought to the notice of the ASCI), the watchdog took 14 complaints. In two cases, the advertisers apparently agreed to withdraw the advertisements immediately. The other 12 cases were taken to ASCI's Consumer Complaints Council (CCC), the industry body said without naming any brands.

The media report went on to quote Manisha Kapoor, secretary general, ASCI, who went on record to say, “All these advertisements were found to be in violation of the ASCI code, as advertisers failed to convince the CCC that these were genuine brand extensions, or that they did not have direct or indirect cues of the category whose advertising is restricted or prohibited”. Kapoor also added for good measure, “In four cases, we have received a review petition with the advertisers submitting further data and arguments. These are under process now”. As per the protocol, advertisements against which complaints are upheld are not permitted to publish or broadcast, pending the review process.