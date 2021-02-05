Tarun Agarwal’s Hope Factory: Business Ideas For Everyone

I feel that as an organizer of events, I have lived the life of an art-house filmmaker or a theatre group, after having developed a small but intensely happy community. There comes a point where you decide to put your craft into more publicly available formats. To that end I have got into books and short films; alongside pushing 'Hope Factory: Business Ideas To Everyone' and a satirical short film I have made called 'Honesty Weds Dishonesty', starring Major Ali Mohommed Shah, which has been licensed to an OTT platform. We will make more short films rather than venture into feature films/web series. We have done some pilot level work on live-recorded events and after the pandemic is truly behind us, we will do those too. The aim remains professionally, to shine in darkness.

Excerpt 1: Self-Liberalisation: Unlock neglected sources of income

You probably have sources of income you have ignored. Like writing or graphic designing or selling some product, which you get from somewhere. Perhaps, you have a hobby that you have not commercialized. To deal with disasters, it is best to commercialize whatever can be. Many of the talents you have previously shared generously for free can be explored to be exploited for a fee.

Elsewhere, in the book, I have written about how India changed its financial destiny by liberalising the economy in 1991. Many industries, which were nascent, became big and took over traditional businesses. In the same way, explore ‘self-liberalisation’ – there are, perhaps, sources of income you are letting go because you feel they are too much beneath your esteem. Maybe, you are in a position to get work for someone else and you can make money out of that. So, explore these options by acting on them and not merely thinking about it.

Excerpt 2: Private Sector Freedom

Freedom is always to be taken. Freedom will not cause chaos. It will cause more choices. What can you do if you do not have a choice?

When building an architecture for an economy, the common man is often unaware of how policy impacts his economic growth. As we know, there are some countries, like America, where almost everyone who tries becomes a success. There is a quality in America, which makes it possible for entrepreneurs like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg to come out of nowhere and become the richest folks in the world. In sharp contrast, most third world countries are such where very few entrepreneurs really succeed in making money. In many such countries, government jobs are the dream option. This is because in such countries, there is not much freedom for the private sector. In many of these countries, almost all sizable businesses require intensive lobbying with the government to take off. Often the attitude in many such countries, of a sizable majority, is that business people are thieves, or they do something unethical. However, when these superstitious ideas are overcome, extraordinary results take place.