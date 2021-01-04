Tarkovsky’s film Mirror (1975): Its art, aesthetic and complexity.

Tarkovsky has described the dramaturgy of Mirror as following the associative laws of music and poetry, laws that are at the same time transformed through their contact with the medium of film. For Andrei Tarkovsky time is the raw material available to a filmmaker and an auteur works with these blocks or units of time on celluloid. According to him no other art form can compare with cinema in its precision with which aesthetic structures exist and change within time.

A crucial point to make here is that the time Tarkovsky refers to, is not personal or subjective. Filmmakers for him don’t create time but work with available time, a time integral to the image itself. This is crucial to the art of Tarkovsky because the subjectivity necessary to create an original work of art is complimented with objectivity required to reconnect the artist to the world. Therefore, it is not surprising that 45 years since Mirror was released it has grown in stature. Every screening of the film is a unique experience which leaves an impression on the mind, which is transformed with each successive viewing.