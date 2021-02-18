Tara ra pomp pomp

Like it or not, it’s a vicarious way of partaking in a gaga gala yourself. There you are, then, binge digesting the series, eyes-a-poppin’, the mind hellzapoppin’, and ruminating about this diamond-studded slice of life. Chill pill chill, you nitwit. Remove the taste of sour grapes and just become a fly on the wall, buzzing occasionally to sip a bit of the exclusive-‘n’-expy bubbly shubbly. At one of the do’s, dear Katrina Kaif is on the dance floor too, shaking a leg sans the choreographer. You were entertained by Chikni Chameli on the wide screen, hence la-la what’s your dilemma, now?

But for the same-gender couple, make-up artiste Tyrone Braganza from Goa and his partner Daniel Bauer, who have already married in a German church, the other couples can’t be distinguished from one another unless you take copious notes, keep a hawk’s eye on their bespoke outfits or keep logging for their names on IMDB. Too arduous that. Braganza and Bauer are the sole coosome twosome who stay with you as they go through the vows again in Goa - casual, unself-conscious and backed even by the orthodox section of the beach city.

Plus in another episode, there’s the father of the bride, who’s delirious beyond description, and scuttles off to the nearby mustard fields to inform you that he had once serenaded his significant other by breaking into a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge ditty – a moment, which is as embarrassingly cloying as it is.. erm.. cute.

The weddings, it is underlined, are being conducted at “forts-and-not-palaces” - not a cataclysmic difference but we’ll let it pass. Why be a ‘begaani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana’ (translates succinctly as ‘why be a party pooper?’). The brides-to be are all uniformly fussy about décor, canapes and what-razzle-dazzle-you. Coincidentally, they’re all independent-minded (I saaay yaaay!).

One of them describes herself as a Bridezilla, and a question is raised why it should be a ‘kanyadaan’ and not a ‘betadaan’. Yet you worry how compatible are these smiley brides and grooms-to-be. Doesn’t seem as if they’ll walk into the sunset happily ever after that B-day, which is none of your business actually. Wed and let wed. As for the future, que sera que sera.

Random points are also made by the ever-proliferating wedding corporate executives, for a sprinkle of socially concerned tadka. A sequence ventures into the workshops of local textile block printers manned by expressionless artisans, to imply a breakaway from the western chintz and fabrics. If this beautiful, locally-sourced yardage lands up at the wedding venue, it’s not clearly visible though. Aah well, that’s alright, maybe I just couldn’t spot them in the thick of the mega-melees.