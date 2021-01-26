Takes tea to tango

A photo-essay by Ashis Ghatak on his tea-tasting spree in the Darjeeling hills.

Sitting in the cozy glass-walled empty restaurant on the terrace of Cochrane Palace, when the fog was gradually encapsulating me as a woman wrapping me all around with her bewitching embrace, I ordered a cup of second flush.

With the stereo playing Leonard Cohen’s So Long Marianne, and the fog descending on the lamps and the distant hills, the tea was getting deeper in the mind. Every sip of second flush leaves a delicious aftertaste.

My inebriating caffeinated tongue was pushing me inward.

A few years ago in the restaurant of Rokeby Manor of Landour, I had seen a wall with graffiti, “Life is a cup of tea. The taste is all up to how you make it”. True. I found how deeply profound that is. Tea is the most pertinent metaphor of life. Every sip of tea embraces every moment. Every sip trickles down deeper within, filling up each moment with a sense of completeness. The cultivars or the variety of tea leaves that make the most of the climate and the rain-washed soil of the Darjeeling hills, are a buffet of sense and sensibility.

A lanky and smiling boy came up with the proposal of tea-tasting. Winter evenings on the outskirts of Kurseong town remain a little droopy and drowsy. Most of the hotels remain unoccupied. Roads are also near empty with villagers huddling over burning logs of woods at the corner of the street. Dogs and people coil together. Fogs camp on them. I pierce through the cloud and occupy a separate corner in that tea bar.