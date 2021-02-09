So long, farewell, it’s hard to say goodbye…

The two of us were twins and we knew it in an instant. Chimpu was a good drinker and loved his Scotch and I my Vodka. We would meet almost every other evening, barring those when either he or I were busy. And, as soon as he’d pick me up, we would hit the road. We would drive around town in his car, which had a mini bar and he would play all the music that I loved. It didn’t take him more than a week to know my likes, my dislikes and also the things that made me laugh and he would design every evening that he spent with me around the things that would thrill me.

We would go to the 1900s at the Taj Hotel, dance the evening away and then park the car at Marine Drive where Chimpu would blast the music on his car stereo and we would leap out, on to the promenade, and dance until the wee hours of the morning. If the cops turned up, we’d promise to leave in just a few more minutes and oftentimes, they would be ecstatic to meet Rajiv Kapoor, therefore leave us alone.

Else we would go to Cyclone or to the many other nightclubs in the suburbs, dance until they would shut down and land up at and take over the floor at a discotheque called Avalon at Bawa Hotel, near the airport, which would remain open until 5am in the morning. When the season was of Monsoons, we would just park the car anywhere we chose to in the Bombay of those days when you could do anything you liked, blast the music on his car stereo in the middle of the night, and dance in the pouring rain. When I go by those places now, I smile to myself as I recall those unbelievably beautiful times. Many times we would land up at coffee shops of hotels where we’d find our friends because folks would converge there after nightclubs would shut past midnight, and we’d faff around with them until daybreak.

It was usually dawn by the time he would drop me home and make way to his own. This went on for two to three years and then Chimpu got married and the spell broke. We remained friends and we would go out often with his wife of that time, but it was never the same. He would be reserved and so would I be, and after a somewhat stilted evening, he and his wife would drop me home and go back to their own. Chimpu’s marriage didn’t last long and by the time he came out of it, he was somewhat bruised. He would binge at times and more often than not, he would not want to stop until he was fully wasted.