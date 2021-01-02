Signs of the time: Take me across the waters, ‘cause I need some place to hide…

Humra Quraishi looks around for reasons to rejoice the coming of the year 2021 and wonders if it spells bloom as it is being made out to be

I have never believed in ushering in the new-year on a frilly note. Somehow find it silly to go cooing ‘happy new year’ when there’s dearth of happiness around. And as this year comes to a close with painful cries from varying locations, there is an absolute ‘no’ from my end to come up with that formality-dripping one-liner: happy new year!

Like at the start of every new year, I plan to usher in this one feeling forlorn with hot water bottles clutched in my hands, reciting these lines of Faiz Ahmad Faiz: Somewhere near the pillow/The night’s fading away/Or is it the candle melting?/Something is burning within/Is that your memory, or my life seeking to depart?

Read more article :- The Storm In A Teacup

Call me outdated or backward or one of those boring introverts but I refuse to give in to facades. With that in the background or foreground, I am in no mood to move away from ground realities.

Tell me, what’s so astonishingly positive holding itself out for us in the upcoming year? It could get bleaker on the virus-pollution-distress fronts. With financial lows everywhere, there are darker and murkier times that lie ahead. And even if one were to forcibly fit oneself in the glass-half-full category, I still manage to see vacancy spreading out, not just on our faces but writ large in our eyes and hovering along our fields and hutments, lanes and alleys. An eerie build-up, a forewarning of the trying times in the coming year. Tell me in such a scenario how can one tickle oneself to laugh and giggle or go about hugging 2021?