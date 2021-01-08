Signs of the time: Rab Dillan Wich Rehnda Hai

Read More:- Signs of the times: Anthems of Resistance

This report also stated that, ‘Hindu organizations’ have adopted a ‘unique method’ to collect crowds at a short notice. “A siren was installed in a multi-storey building. That night, the siren was blown thrice, which alerted residents of the nearby villages. The moment they heard the siren they rushed to Pipalya and Gandhwani and started attacking Muslim houses and shops.” There was another startling observation made by this team: The police officers who made sincere efforts to control the communal situation were punished by the top political brass! Two BJP members of Parliament were sent to these villages and also to Petlawad where communal violence was witnessed. It was on the basis of their report that police personnel were punished because they controlled the situation and did not allow the situation to take an explosive turn.

Perhaps, the rulers and administrators manning the State machinery, haven’t heard this verse of Baba Farid Shakarganj (1173-1265 AD)

"Farid, the earth questioned the sky/Where are the mighty captains gone?/In their graves they rot, was the reply/And rebuked for tasks not done.”

Perhaps, those hell bent on dividing us along caste and creed lines have not heard this verse of the patron saint of the Kashmir Valley, Shaikh Nuruddin (popularly known as Shaikh Ul Alam Nund Rishi)

"Why are you harping on the caste/His is the only caste/His essence is beyond the bounds of knowledge/The doers of noble deeds all have the same caste/If O! brother you surrender to Him, then alone will you become pure”

Read such article on THE DAILY EYE

I’m leaving you with these lines of Baba Bulleh Shah: “Masjid dhaa de, Mandir dhaa de, Dhaa de jo kuch dhenda/Par kissi da dil na dha vee, Rab dillan wich rehnda hae” (Destroy a mosque, destroy a temple, destroy everything in sight/But don't break a human heart, for that is where God resides).

This article has been written by Author:- Humra Quraishi

Humra Quraishi is a writer, columnist and journalist. She has authored Kashmir: The Unending tragedy, Reports From the Frontlines, Kashmir: The Untold Story, Views: Yours and Mine, Bad Time Tales, More Bad Time Tales, Divine Legacy: Dagars & Dhrupad and Meer. She has co- authored The Good The Bad and The Ridiculous: Profiles, Absolute Khushwant and a series of writings with the late Khushwant Singh. Her take on what's it like to be a singleton in today's turbulent times, is part of the Penguin published anthology, Chasing the Good Life: On Being Single. And, one of her essays, The State Can't Snatch Away our Children is part of the Zubaan published anthology, Of Mothers And Others. Her essay in the volume on the 1984 Sikh riots, 1984: In Memory and Imagination is titled, Why not a Collective Cry for Justice!