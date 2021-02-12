Sign of the times: The Mahatma and the Frontier Gandhi

And, on asking him why such liberals like his grandfather are forgotten, he corrected me, “This is not entirely true. There are groups of students in Germany and in the US who are doing research on him. Then let me tell you this incident. In the mid 1990s, I was travelling in India and on the way to Agra we stopped at a motel where a young man came up to me, touched the thick khadi weave kurta I was wearing and kept saying. ‘Frontier Gandhi used to wear such Khadi’”.

When I’d asked him about what he could recall about his grandfather, he looked lost in thought, before detailing, “Most of the time he was in prison. In fact, he spent almost 33 years in jail (in Pakistan), and for about seven years he lived in exile in Afghanistan. I managed to spend only about two years with him. There was one aspect to him that always stood out: his stark simplicity. Once when we were invited for dinner at an Afghan friend’s home, my grandfather ordered for all the dishes to be removed from the dastarkhwan except saag. To that the hosts commented that he is stricter than God, for God at least lets his people eat as much as they want! Even to this day, in my family, we have only two dishes for each meal. He always thought about the welfare of the people and that’s about it. He was extremely simple and that particular photograph of his still haunts me - him alighting from the plane with a little bundle tucked under his arm and Indira Gandhi waiting to receive him. He lived by his convictions and in 1929, when Mahatma Gandhi called for the nonviolent struggle against the British rulers, he responded by forming an ‘army’ of 1,00,000 men - the Khudai Khidmatgars (servants of God), who worked with him to take on the British through nonviolent ways.”