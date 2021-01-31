Sign of the times: The Distance Between Us

To the ‘why’ she had decided to settle down in Kanpur, she gave me details about the many twists and turns in her life. The daughter of activist Ammu Swaminathan and criminal lawyer S. Swaminathan, she completed her medical education in Madras before leaving for Singapore. That is where she met Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in 1943 and it changed the entire course of her life. She quit her job, joined the Indian National Army, and she was captured and jailed in Burma. After she was released she married Prem Sahgal who was then working in the New Victoria Mills in Kanpur. And with that came a complete change in her life. Settling down in Kanpur, she was running a charitable clinic, looking after the industrial workers, mazdoors and their families. In fact, till the very end she was reaching out to all those who needed medical assistance and support.

During the course of the interview with her, I asked her to comment on the prevailing situation in the country and how Netaji would have reacted if he was among us. She told me that he couldn’t have visualized that we would be in this condition. She’d added, “He was totally against the Partition – dead against it. He was sure it would spell doom and would lead to further partitions. He had made his views very clear to Pandit Nehru and also to Mahatma Gandhi. But none of us would have ever imagined that we would be reduced to this mess where the poor have become poorer, and communalism and corruption have become rampant. Looking at the terrible conditions prevailing in the country today”, she had said, “I can only say it is very unfortunate.”