Sign of the times: Silencing Zillennials

The political climate is turning murkier and also suffocating. It is stifling and killing, where even free speech and voice of dissent is being curtailed. What sort of governance is this, where cases get slapped on anyone who dares to voice an opinion or expresses anguish!

Activist Disha Ravi’s arrest brings to fore haunting memories of the blatant hounding of the young, the entire winter-spring stretch of 2020, when students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University faced police atrocities. Why? Because they cried out against the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) and against the handling of the violent communal rioting that shook North East Delhi.

The State targeted and attacked unarmed students and scholars as though they were terrorists! Cops were seen not just thrashing, beating and kicking students, but even hitting several students on their private parts, in full public view! One cannot overlook the fact that in these recent years the State machinery has been steadily intruding upon University campus’. These so-called happenings on the campus of the Hyderabad Central University, Delhi University, Allahabad University, Banaras Hindu University and Jadavpur University pointed clearly to the fact that the State machinery was used to sabotage rebellion of all kinds.

In Spring 2016, when chaos erupted on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus and several student leaders were targeted, Umar Khalid’s name had also come up. The very first day we heard the then Home Minister of India, Rajnath Singh, come up with a bunch of theories around Umar Khalid having travelled to Pakistan as part of terror activities. The next day, when it emerged that Umar Khalid couldn’t have travelled to Pakistan as he did not possess a passport, there came no apology from the establishment but yet another bizarre twist to that tale. A new destination was added to the tale that the Leftist, Umar Khalid, had travelled to Nagpur as a courier boy for Naxals! Mind you, if Khalid had turned out to be a practising Musalmaan his name would have been linked to SIMI or Al-Qaeda or even ISIS!