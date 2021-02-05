Sign of the times: Helpless Spectators

And on Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s 110th birth anniversary - he was born on the 13th February 1911, I could write an essay, as I did get to meet him on several occasions in the late 1970s, when he would travel to Chandigarh to meet his friends and fans. Don’t overlook the vital fact that those were the good old days when political hawks didn’t intrude into our lives and everyday living. There were none of these security phobias that today’s ruling lot suffer from. There were none of those communal taunts and threats flung at the citizens of this country.

I’d met Faiz sahib at the various get-togethers and mushairas held in his honour, in homes of civil servants, poets and academics. From the year 1976 till about 1980, I was residing in Chandigarh and we had also invited Faiz sahib home for dinner. He came across as not just unassuming but soft spoken and gentle. Nah, none of the airs and sans attitude. My only regret is I should have done a book on him, as his conversations carried so much. I, very young then, perhaps didn’t quite realize the genius of him. Anyway, it’s one of those regrets I will carry all my life. But, I’m leaving you with this verse of his. These lines are apt for the imprisoned, officially and un-officially:

“LOVE’S PRISONERS/Wearing the hangman’s noose, like a necklace/The singers kept on singing day and night/kept jingling the ankle-bells of their fetters/and the dancers jigged on riotously//We who were neither in this camp and nor in that/just stood watching them enviously/shedding silent tears//Returning, we saw that the crimson/of flowers had turned pale/and on probing within it seemed/that where the heart once was/now lingered only stabbing pain//Around our necks the hallucination of a noose//And on our feet the dance of fetters.”