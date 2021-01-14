Should we celebrate Ziva Dhoni’s first endorsement

Mondelez yesterday shared a video featuring Ziva enjoying the Oreos with pop Dhoni. MSD and Ziva can be seen having fun with Oreo cookies; the brand’s social media post reads, “@mahi7781 and @ziva_singh_dhoni have signed up for the #OreoPlayPledge to add more play to their lives. Have you? Click the link in our bio and take your pledge for more fun with the fam!” I don’t know about other families having fun, but the Dhonis really must be delighted as the youngest Dhoni is rumoured to have taken home an eight-figure endorsement fees!

Post Ziva’s endorsement sign-up, the much coochy-cooed Taimur Ali Khan and his star parents, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan must really be suffering from a massive inferiority complex! Taimur has only 1,36,000 followers on Instagram. There is certainly a need for urgent catch up there. But Taimur should thank Ziva, two years her elder, for setting the precedent on star kiddos joining the endorsement game early. With mom Kareena due to deliver his younger sibling, I am sure young Taimur too is going to be getting an endorsement soon - there must be so many baby-mummy products ready with scripts that would have a place for the debonair (WIP) Taimur.

But no, Taimur’s mom Kareena (Bebo to those close to her) only recently posted this on Taimur’s fourth birthday, “My child - I’m happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do, which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow. God bless you my hardworking boy - but on the way, don’t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and of course eat all your cake”. Oops! Now how is young Taimur going to play brand ambassador if he has to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and of course eat all his cake? Difficult choice.

To be fair, many of Hollywood’s most famous names started very young in the world of glitz with ads for famous brands.