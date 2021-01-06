Shoji Morimoto in Japan is doing nothing to make a living

A bit of a late realization, but a self-discovery nevertheless arrived at after much introspection, writes Dr. Sandeep Goyal

Yes, please don’t think that I have written a catchy headline just to grab attention. I mean every word of what I have said: in the year ahead, I want to live life by ‘doing nothing’.

It is possible to do. And Shoji Morimoto in Japan is doing just that.

After living on Planet Earth for 35 years, Shoji Morimoto discovered that what he was best at was to “do nothing.” A bit of a late realization, but a self-discovery nevertheless arrived at after much introspection.

After graduating from Osaka University, Shoji san had worked as an editor in a publishing house and tried his hand at freelance work too, but he couldn’t hold on to any job for long. Like many people who are tired of going to work, he admitted to himself that he is not suitable for regular day-to-day work and cannot adapt to the workplace identity of ‘seeing the same group of people and doing the same thing day after day’. So he asked himself, “Is a life possible doing nothing?” It seemed an esoteric idea, but it really wasn’t.

Shoji san looked for inspiration to Taiichi Nakajima, a Japanese blogger who makes a living by being a ‘professional guest’. Morimoto asked himself, “People can’t live without working and making money, but if you don’t stick to social common sense and do nothing, can you still live?” There is no harm checking it out, he told himself.