She has played on stage, in films and on television, girl and women characters of admirable stature: Rajeshwari Sachdev

But there are a whole lot like me who can do 5 things that we know of and do 3 more things that we may not know but others can see. In trying to be nothing but the best, you end up not taking that small flight that you are meant to take. I am so glad that I did what I did. Today I am still around and working. I can proudly say that I am an actor who has some body of work in all these mediums. I still try not to miss the first bus that comes my way and takes me towards an exciting journey ahead.”

I get talking with this multi-talented, awarded and rewarded artiste.

Do recall your earliest memories of theatre. Name some plays you partook in your childhood and very young years.

I have some wonderful memories of theatre with IPTA Baal Manch. I remember Sulbha Aunty (Sulbha Arya) taking care of us in crowd scenes in the play Safed Kundali lest we land up under someone’s feet on stage. Those were fun times and I particularly remember the travels we used to do in trains. A whole compartment would be booked and we children would cover ourselves from head to toe with white sheets and enact ghosts to scare the rest of the group. We would stay at youth hostels. It was fun. The plays that I did with IPTA Baal Manch were Idgah, in which I was a dancer in a mela, Naya Gokul in which I was bird and Bakri in which I was Gandhiji ki Bakri. Then I acted in Shatranj Ke Mohre, Moteram Ka Satyagraha and Aakhri Shama. As for dancing I started to learn Bharat Natyam from Raja Rajeshwari Bharat Natya Kala Mandir from the age of 5 and continued with it for a good 14 years.

You bloomed into a very fine young actor. How did you assimilate your own way of learning the craft of acting?

I guess it helped to have my father as an actor at home because all the training started very early in some way or the other. Then I did school plays and participated in recitation competitions. My father taught me how to stand straight, how to speak on stage. So I would like to credit all of that to him. Back then the learning process was not so conscious, but watching so many people perform in front of you makes something or the other stay with you. Being a dancer also helped a lot. The silences were easy to handle for me. I think over the years working with the right people, having great co-actors to work with made it all come together.

My parents were strict about my studies and ensured that I do my graduation. So I completed my graduation and also post-graduation. I did my Masters in English Literature from Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Mumbai University.

You made your film debut in 1991 with Marathi film Aayatya Gharat Gharoba - it was directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar. Did you then feel that you were to the camera born?

Yes, it was my first film that got released. I got the state government award for the Best Actress. I felt Wah! I must continue with this. My actual name is Raj Kaur Sachdev. When I did this Marathi film they thought my name should be changed for Marathi audience. I thought, ‘Well, what’s in a name!’ I did not even expect to go beyond that film but then I stayed and the name Rajeshwari stayed. Rajeshwari is another name for Parvati, Queen - one who rules. In Raj Kaur, Kaur means Princess. Then I got films like Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda and Triyacharitra. So it further encouraged me.