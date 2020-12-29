The Daily Eye

Several professionals talk about how their work scenario has changed due to the Pandemic

By Monarose Sheila Pereira

Several professionals talk to #MonaroseSheilaPereira, how their work scenario has changed due to the pandemic

How It Worked In 2020
Monarose Sheila Pereira

The Pandemic still continues as we move out of the year of 2020 and

move into the next year of 2021. Several professionals talk to

Monarose Sheila Pereira, how their work scenario has changed.

Dr Nirmala S Rao, Psychiatrist, and Director: Aavishkar Centre for

Self-Enrichment 

Monarose Sheila Pereira

With social distancing norms and health, hygiene and safety

standards, clinic practice will certainly change. Working hours and

patterns would need to be modified to accommodate more people in

a safe manner. Online follow-up consultations may be used to

facilitate following of safety norms. We would have to move to a

&#39;strictly by appointment&#39; mode of seeing patients to avoid crowding.

Framroz Ghaswala, Consultant

Monarose Sheila Pereira

The work scenario has changed drastically. Several months of

lockdown has caused a lot of difficulties across all business sectors.

With the gradual opening up of the lockdown the printing, graphic

designing, advertising and Public Relations departments too have

witnessed dramatic changes.

The complete work scenario has changed. Work and assignments are

slowly coming in. The professionals in Mumbai are happy to pitch in

but where is the labor?

As a Graphic Designer and Printing and PR consultant many of my clients are finding it extremely difficult to restart their business because the labor has migrated to their native places.

Who will run errands and work on the machines? Some labor

has started trickling back to Mumbai but the bulk of workers and

daily wage earners are still hesitant to return. Many educated and

uneducated citizens still do not wear masks and do not take adequate

precautions as prescribed by doctors and the government. This is

definitely not a healthy environment.

Dilip Joshi, Actor of Tarak Mehta ka Ulta Chasma fame

Monarose Sheila Pereira

Work on the sets of Tarak Mehta ka Ulta Chasma has resumed. We

use sanitizers and masks. The make up man wears a PPE suit and a

face shield since he comes very close to people. We also try to work

with minimum actors on a scene. The sets and makeup rooms are

sterilized twice. We are all very alert and try not to touch each other

and avoid close contact. We take all precautions.

Asif Upadhye, Director, Never Grow Up

Monarose Sheila Pereira
With everything going digital and team members working from home, the one thing that has changed is the sheer number of video calls one now has to do in the day.

This can also mean that we now

have less time to be efficient, as the sense of being busy can get

overwhelming at times. From a work perspective, we’ve been using

the time to launch new services, getting into newer markets and re-

engineering our services and products to meet client expectations,

learning a thing or two and preparing for what may seem like a long

haul of working remotely.

Advocate Vinod Sampat,

Monarose Sheila Pereira

As regards the profession of law most of the work has come to a

standstill. Only that work, which can be done from home related to

drafting, is possible.

The legal profession requires continuous interaction. As a result of

which work is suffering. Courts are only taking up urgent matters.

Many advocates are suffering huge financial losses, which cannot be

expressed in words. There are a few advocates who have committed

suicide due to depression and lack of funds.

The pandemic continues. Unfortunately citizens are still not taking

the instructions seriously. They still crowd around, do not maintain

social distance and do not wear masks in the right way - these are the

only ways to control and eradicate the pandemic. Let&#39;s hope people

will pay heed.

This article has been written by Author:- Monarose Sheila Pereira

Monarose Sheila Pereira is an author, journalist, and media professor. She has published several books including two text books for the BMM course. She has written for all the major newspapers and magazines and some of her works have been translated into foreign languages. She has worked for All India Radio and Doordarshan. She also conducts self improvement and media workshops.

