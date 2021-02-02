Right at the Centre: Anuradha SenGupta

Is Indian cinema of recent years truly evolving in new attempts? Will digital platforms/OTT be the future in perpetuity or just an interim?

I would hazard that cinema in terms of movies made for theatres and multiplexes will survive despite the awful wash out of 2020. It will be a struggle and it may be a while but as theatre owners remind me, the outing to the movies is still the easiest and cheapest way to find some pleasure.

I think they will have to think very hard about what to make though. The streamers/OTT platforms are here to stay and have us spoilt for choice. On a personal note I LOVE them. From basic, simplistic mainstream stuff to varied, complex, gorgeously produced content from around the world and India, the entertainment and deep learning has never been better. I am worried that government mandated content regulation will put the brakes on here. I wish streamers had worked harder at evolving some form of collective self-regulation. Personally I find the age categories, content labels as well as child lock and other technology very satisfactory.

Give me a summary of your familial side. Of parents, their profession, siblings and what kind of a family you were born to and grew up in? Also the place of your birth and growing up.

I was born in Bombay, that’s what it was then to a Bengali family that had been here for two generations. My parents, paternal aunt and grandparents were key influences growing up. We were a modest, middle class family that owed its good fortune to the benefit of an English language education, growing up in a big cosmopolitan city and deeply ingrained liberal values. I was brought up to believe that my identity was my own to make and that it would be my single most prized possession as well as achievement. I have a younger sister and a younger brother. My siblings and their spouses are very supportive and we are quite thick.

Was journalism a decided future right from your college days?

No. I had thought I would do an MBA and then perhaps become an IAS officer but the former was a half-hearted thought that had half-baked results and the latter, I forgot pretty quickly after I discovered journalism. The fact that I started out as a journalist in the mid-90s when private production houses and channels were being set up meant that I was at the right place at the right time.

What was your first job? Where?

My first job was where I met you first Appy! Plus Channel started by Amit Khanna was a Mumbai based production company that was moving from making news magazines to producing shows for the state broadcaster Doordarshan. I was there for the internship after the S.C.M PG Diploma course offered by Sophia Polytechnic and I stayed on. I recently found the appointment letter, and posted it on Instagram. I was hired for a monthly salary of Rs.2500/-

Plus Channel went on to become a TV producer, film producer, music producer and there were many firsts to its credit. It was a diversified media company that was just a little bit before its time.

You have had a very long stint with TV18 and then CNBC-TV18. Do summarize the learning and the unlearning.

When I joined TV18 it was a startup, and the founders Raghav Bahl, Sanjay Ray C and the founding team, Vandana Malik, Senthil Chengalavarayan, Ritu Kapur, Rohit Khanna were among the brightest, most talented and large-hearted people I have ever met. The place was buzzing with entrepreneurial energy and freedom and we believed that we owned the place as much as the guys with the capital did!