Rainbow Flag at Kala Ghoda

Ashish Sharma, producer and lead actor of Khejdi said, “I as an actor and an individual strongly feel that such discussions on inclusivity are very essential to bring about a sense of acceptance from all corners of professional environment. An individual irrespective of gender choice is empowered if they are independent and are financially secure and that can only happen if equal professional opportunities are provided and an inclusive work environment is created. It is a two way street, society needs to be accepting and accommodating and that’s why people like me who represent so called ‘society’ should be a part of these conversations to make it accepting and de-stigmatizing.”

Transgender activist Rudrani Chhetri, who has essayed the part of Anarkali in Vikas Khanna’s The Last Color said, “The discussion is much needed to have opinion that how I as a Transgender actor feel about industry, which usually never happens, because for those media/discussions that cover films, for them people like us don't matter, nor our contribution. And this panel is so clear that we as an artist exist, matter, and have opinion.”