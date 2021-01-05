Radhika Apte outpaced all her competitors and peers in OTT to top the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) Report

The desired lead attributes as perceived by audiences are an interesting mirror to the OTT Queens. So Gul Panag is seen to be ‘sensitive’, Sushmita Sen and Mini Mathur are labeled ‘straightforward’, Lara Dutta is ‘witty’, Radhika Apte is ‘unconventional’, Bani J is ‘confident’, Divyanka Tripathi, Riva Arora, Jhanvi Kapoor and Shiv Jyoti Rajput are ‘beautiful’, Shobhita Dhulipala is ‘talented’, Urvashi Rautela is ‘ambitious’, Shefali Shah and Nora Fatehi are ‘different’, while most of the others are ‘bold’. “Because bold is a minimal constant in this space. Bare and dare are an intrinsic part of the OTT offering; hence there is no scope for coyness for those who wish to essay roles in this cut-throat domain”, explains Dr. Goyal.

The fieldwork for this study, covering 883 respondents, patterned on IIHB’s TIARA research methodology that was done post Diwali. The Report has been released post the holiday season in the New Year.