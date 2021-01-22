OTT Review: Uff, that dance of chaos

Shiva Shekhar (Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub): In a hubbling-bubbling-toil-‘n’-troubling subplot, he’s a radical student leader from a prestigious University (any resemblance to JNU and Kanhaiya Kumar are purely presumptuous). More obsessive of his gelled crown of hair, on occasion he rants, raves and goes Popeye when there are murders and suicides. Mr Shiva, not exactly a student’s age, is also depicted with some odd rockstar make-up on his face while holding a trishul, which has incited a news-making controversy. Problem-o is that you’re never quite sure whether this student leader is a dedicated leftist or an opportunist. Much ado is made, by the way, of being left or right.

Smoking Chimney (Sunil Grover): Eyes shielded by tinted Ray-Bans, puffing away at lite ciggies, here’s an exterminator extraordinaire. An ubiquitous maestro-mind, this Smokin’ Joe is so dangerous that you wish you never collide into him in a dark alley. This meanie-beanie is everywhere - at farmers’ rallies, on the vexed campus, political dharnas and at India Gate to confab with creepoid cops. Bop re bop.

Gopal Das Munshi (Kumud Mishra): Machiavelli reborn, he is presented as a tactician who also aspires to become PM. To his infinite credit, Mishraji turns out the only nuanced performance in the show. Oh.

Stud Muffin’ (Dino Morea): He’s an erudite political science prof, but is given to seducing women galore. And talking about women, there are so many upright femmes on the scene, that it’s impossible to decipher who on Planet Earth is doing what or why.

Alright apart from the sextet described above, the ever-bankable Anuup Soni fetches up in the sketchy part of a Dalit politico and the fine actor Sandhya Mridul bustles into the melee to announce that she’s pregnant. Uff, too many kahanis keep erupting in this hyper-fictive tract, which makes the political critiques of say, Vishal Bharadwaj seem like certified classics by comparison. Enough endured truly.

Last word: After sitting patiently through all the episodes, I wanted to break into a frantic disco dance myself - to the A.R. Rahman-composed song in the background. Much more relaxing.

TRIBHANGA: TEDHI MEDHI CRAZY (NETFLIX)