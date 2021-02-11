OTT REVIEW: How the war was won

and cannot be tarred as a “disease” that requires psychiatric intervention. Or pilloried with slurs and abuses that ‘deviant’ sexuality goes against the “sabhyata” of our country, the poison pellets being aimed by clerics of every faith (as depicted here with an axe or a political agenda to grind).

Never before have I been struck by the sheer bravura of the acting crew, ranging from Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Shashank Arora to Tanvi Azmi, Maanvi Gagroo, and Anju Mahendroo in a brief part. As for the minor characters, they have no affectations and contribute immeasurably to a dramaturgy, which is as real as it can possibly get. A guru figure of sorts, obviously patterned on the gay activist Ashok Row Kavi, may lack his innate wicked humour. Yet the character is dignified and serves as a reminder that it’s a patient approach rather than an impetuous one, which will compel the carping legal eagles (represented by the ever-nuanced Kumud Mishra) to regret their cunning and at times, naïve arguments, first in the High Court and then in the Supreme Court. Justice for all cannot remain a hollow phrase any more. A ‘war’ of what’s moral and immoral was won.

Kicking off with the legal retort, financed by a wealthy young man who’s sick of homophobia across the world, the camera moves to an NGO of Lucknow, which is striving to create awareness about HIV and its prevention. Arrested for being perverts, they languish in jail, go through untold horrors at the hands of the cops, before their plight is revealed to a bench of the Supreme Court, whose eventual judgement is well-worded and restores your faith in the judiciary.

Perhaps, the screenplay could have stuck to this aspect alone, instead of distancing us from the main subject by dwelling on the helplessness of a minor boy who’s come out of the closet.

Plus, there is the subplot about an activist mother, who mercifully, doesn’t have double standards about her daughter’s at-long-last confessed lesbianism. The narrative does become somewhat scatty here, redeemed to a large extent by the re-enactment on stage of the controversial 1942 Urdu short story, Ismat Chughtai’s Lihaaf. This sequence, in fact, cements the plot together, underscroring the fact that homophobia was initiated by the British Raj and remained a heinous crime deep into the years of India’s Independence.

Marked through by a compassionate approach by Farukh Kabir and his team, here’s a must-dekko - if you haven’t already - for all those who care about fundamental human rights.