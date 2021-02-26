OTT Review by Khalid Mohammed: Playing corpse and killers

Come to think of it Georgekutty is the only characterisation with a shade of difference. A struggling video cable operator earlier, he now owns Rani, a movie theatre, debt-ridden albeit, named after his wife. For in-jokes fleeting references are made to Malayalam cinema’s other superstar Mammootty, and his son Dulquer Salmaan. Chalo, no problem-o.

Snag is that at the outset the narrative, it is stuck in a groove making you yell out loud, “What next, fellas?” The point being re-established repeatedly is that Georgekutty is one helluva brainy tiger whose stealth and charm are sure to protect his family from an iota of harm. Ulp but the case is re-opened, scarlet red herrings abound and a skeletal body is found within the catacombs of the local police station. A creepoid, just-released convict, claims to be an eye-witness to that shudder-murder. And hang on, there’s more. Hells’ bells!

The raggedy friendly neighbours turn out to be a slick surveillance cop team. Right. So now at long last the script goes hammer and tongues to spew twists and turns, the township’s canteen is rife with rumours tastier than the banana chips consumed there - meaning the dragnet is closing in on the Georgekutty family, which is nervous-as-a-trembling autumn leaf. Worry flurry not though.

A wisdom-spouting script writer (Georgekutty had dreamt of producing a feature film with Mr Wisdom, by the way) who has a speechlet prepared, which I won’t give you a clue about. Reason: a sensational spoiler alert would be a reviewer’s professional crime. Suffice it to inform that the window is left wide open for a Drishyam 3. Uh huh, or else how to ensure a hat-trick, no?

But for the slowpoke and then suddenly furious-paced editing, the suspense yarn is technically competent throughout. If I may add a word here about a spot-on advice from Alfred Hitchcock: “Never keep secrets for too long from the audience.” Give them leads, so they can go aha-I-had-guessed-rightly-or-wrongly when the dramaturgy winds up.

That cardinal rule is missing here. Tsk. Take the opening scene, for instance, when a certain Mary opens a tiny window for her suitor and he’s dragged away into the dark of the night. Wazzat? Okay, that’s explained way later but by that juncture, your curiosity has waned drastically. Plus why foist in a college boy who’s craving to direct a short film? That’s sorted too, reels later, a plant in the plot, which is overpopulated already with a swarm of avoidable flies in the ointment. Swat!

So, is it worth your while to stream into Drishyam 2. Sure, we can at least agree to disagree. Be that as it may, Mohanlal is a flawless diamond. Hence Drishyam 2’s No. 1 star value keeps you hooked-‘n’-booked even though, sorry to say, the mystery recipe is indigestibly cooked.

