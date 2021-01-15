OTT Review: And the rest is hysteria

Be that as it may, the most human aspect of the story happens to be Bharat Lal’s bandmaster skills (he even breaks into cartwheels when he’s joyous). However, once the rigmarole of proving to the world that he’s alive and kicking begins, the music section is placed on silencer. The point is how can a bandwalla forsake his passion, or care a fig about how he will provide ration-paani for his wife (Monal Gajjar) and two-growing up children? Alas, that dilemma goes for a full toss. Cross. Granted this could have transpired in reality but cinematically it’s about as believable as a Rs. 300 currency note. What’s going yawn?

Next, the beleaguered Bihari Lal zips between municipal wards, courtrooms (egged on by a ha-ha-ho-ho lawyer, Satish Kaushikji himself) and conducts a corn-versation with a morose daku-type who’s in the same fix, besides stalking the district politician (Mita Vashishth, wasted in an Expressionless Wonder role). And finally at long last, he rallies a supportive group that, perhaps for their own agenda, invades the chambers of the powers-that-do. Ooh.

Even the Prime Minister, supposedly, can’t ignore the hysterical headlines being sparked by the ‘dead man’ protesting at the top of his vocal chords. Melodrama of the highest order takes over from the narrative, which otherwise required biting humour, control and an undiminished empathy for the victim of bureaucracy.

Sorry to say, but for the last half-an-hour, you want to run away somewhere alone, and blow a bugle on a sad note. Why why? Because this Kaagaz loses any semblance of it sur and saaz. Left high and dry, you sigh the biiiig sigh.

Talking of biiiig, the project has been backed by Salman Khan, whose voice-over comes on, occasionally, like a rare Eid ka Chand. Doesn’t help in enhancing the story-telling however, which half the way resembles a bull gone ballistic in a chinaware shop.

Inevitably, Pankaj Tripathi is the only saving grace - employing his windmill hand movements, defiant body language and a calibrated face as well as voice to convey the angst of a common man caught in an ever-thickening spider’s web. If you are his blind admirer, then do have a look-see.