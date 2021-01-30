Now, over to a Slumtiger Millionaire

Zap: Ballu is inveigled into taking the rap. And he plays along, realising that this do-or-get-jailed is his final ticket to fame-shame-shame-and-fortune. Here’s a case of sheer ‘luck’ by a fatal accident of a streetside kid, who someone announces won’t be missed - because these poor street guys have far too many bacha log to nurture. Some logic that, a lacuna, which could have been remedied in the script.

Which is to say that The White Tiger (a rare species viewed in a Delhi zoo for that seasoning of symbolism), may contrive short-cuts in its narrative structure, travelling between the lows endured by the have-nots and the highs of the well-heeled in high-rise suites. Yet despite such myriad reservations, your heart does intermittently reach out for the uber ambitious Balram’s preservation.

His characterisation is so firmly etched that you keep hoping that he will drive his masters to wrack and ruin. And it helps considerably that the role is enacted with a performance of limitless conviction and passion. Without a jot of hyperbole, in the part the little-known theatre-trained Adarsh Gourav (seen before as one of the baddies in Sridevi’s swan song Mom) is outstanding in his portrayal of an aspirational wolf in sheep’s clothing. Bully for him.

A diabolical avatar of the quiz champ of Slumdog Millionaire, Balram keeps the pot boiling throughout this rogue-to-untold-riches account. Moreover, the contrasts between village life (where he pretends to pray to age-old trees) and the hell-hole of the hell-hole education system there, the all-too-pliable cops and a politico nicknamed the Great Socialist (Swaroop Sampath), as well as the hierarchy in the segment of the domestic helps, are microscopically observed and lensed by Paolo Carnera.

And to wrap up the immoral tale, appears a resilient kid who could ensure that the servant-master equation could be way mutually-respect in erm, an utopian future. During such moments, Ramin Bahrani (an Iranian American director most famously known for Chop Shop, a story about an intrepid orphan), invests a bittersweet undertow to the dramaturgy.

Of the cast, Priyanka Chopra’s part as the quasi-empathetic Mrs Scion, who longs to return to the U.S., appears to have been softened at the edges, leading to just about an okey-dokey performance. As for the tribe of oppressors - led by Mahesh Manjrekar with a fetish for foot massages - they’re strictly cardboard cut-outs.

With all its potholes and smooth roads, would I recommend The White Tiger? To that, I’d say, yes, go ahead. You might not make your day. But it’s one way of staying home safe for sure.

