No New Years greetings from me to you. There is little to celebrate

If even a fraction of those proposed promises were to have been put to action, then perhaps the creases could have settled by now. But, nah, there are huge gaps between the ground reality and the promised. If only on this Christmas Day, Santa Claus, the real one and not the look- alike, comes up with some little ‘gifts’ for the aggrieved. Not a public relations exercise but immediate relief and redressal.

If only these controversial Farm Bills get rolled back and all the farmers who have given their lives during this struggle are given due status of martyrs. Also, there are hundreds of farmers whose livelihoods have been ruined during this long protest. Sitting in the cold, having left their farms and fields for days and weeks at a stretch. Has the sarkar even bothered to find out what happens to the surviving farmers and their families?

If only the 83 year old Jesuit priest, Father Stan Swamy gets immediate bail on humanitarian grounds. He is ailing, affected by Parkinson’s disease, yet he sits languishing in a prison cell.

If only there were less of speeches for the students of the Aligarh Muslim University and more of looking into police atrocities on students. Just about a year ago, writ large were the shots of cops and local goons attacking and thrashing the university students. Has there been follow up on the condition of those students who were brutally injured and their academic year destroyed because of police atrocities? Have any of the administrative heads been questioned if not suspended for ruining the lives of students?

If only there could have been follow up on those students of the JNU and the Jamia Millia Islamia University who were just about one year ago brutally attacked by Right-Wing goon along with cops. Have we bothered to find out where and how are they? No we haven’t. Because we believe speeches are enough.

If only there could have been outreach to the children on the streets then hundreds could have been saved from the clutches of mafia. The rising numbers of the kidnapped and lost - abused children scare you and me but perhaps not the sarkar!