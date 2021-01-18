Nervous Edges and Hesitant Hands: Mani Kaul’s NAZAR -1989

I was also given the additional responsibility of taking colour stills for every shot of the film, while Lalitha did the black and white stills. Just on the third day of the shooting, Mani pointed out to me that I should stop trying to imitate the non-framing I was doing in my stills. He gently told me that it was not working because still photography was a medium, which was dependent on space and composition. Though a bit taken aback by his criticism I saw the point he was making.

By the time we moved into the South Bombay flat where about eighty percent of the shooting had to done, I thought I had figured out how things were happening on the sets! The first day of shooting in the flat, which was supposed to be the house of antique seller (Shekhar Kapoor), gave a bit a jolt to my just found comfort. The first shot of the film was being prepared. The camera was in the bedroom where the body of ‘meek-one’ – the antique shop owner’s young wife (played by Shambhavi Kaul) was lying and the shopkeeper moved in a corridor outside the door ranting and blaming himself for her suicide in a disturbed manner. Obviously Shekhar was going to move anywhere in the depth of the corridor and by the rules of the game, I was not supposed to take any focus marks. But I had it all worked out so I was ready to follow him because like most focus pullers, I thought I had developed a good judgement on distances by then. But then Mani asked me to keep the focus on the flying curtain in the foreground on the door sometimes.

I promptly asked: “So I begin with the curtain and when do I shift to Shekhar?”

Mani told me to keep the focus to my liking… whatever felt better in the moment; and I need not keep him in focus always!