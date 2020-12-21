Neelam Mansingh talks about her latest play Black Box, a collaboration with actor Vansh Bhardwaj, and which is available to audiences as a virtual experience as well

What was the process you followed with your actor - from what I can imagine, this was something that took shape as you went along with the writing and also bringing the piece together?

The method that we use for creating a play is based entirely on improvisations. Improvisations became the common language. An idea or text is shared but the actor is not required to learn any lines - they’re not even handed a text, nothing is fixed, everything is open!

I always urge my actors to take risks in the hope of discovering the unwritten text (like a travelling kit). I give certain suggestions that are both physical, as well as conceptual. I also provided possible objects and certain costumes. Most times Vansh created something entirely different from what I suggested and sometimes, I could see my creative suggestions becoming tangible, concretised, coming ‘alive’.

These exercises become the raw material, which during the process of rehearsals gets chiselled, hammered, shaped. In the work that we do, an object is not inanimate, but is animated with meaning. The objects used on the stage occupy the same significance as the human body. An object extends the meaning, creates a metaphor and also is the author of the invisible text. The spoken word is on equal footing with the gesture. One idea could hold the same importance as another. In fact, after this play had been filmed, some fresh moments were pulled out, which unfortunately could not be incorporated in the cinematic version. For me a play is a dynamic space that is constantly evolving, changing from show to show, unlike a film.

Why did you decide to call it Black Box?

I have no idea, it was just a name that was hurriedly decided as Ranga Shankara needed to know the name of the play for advertising purposes. To be very boring, as we had a number of black trunks as the property on the stage, it became Black Box.

The play was supported by Rang Shankara in Bangalore. When Arundhati Nag invited me to make a piece of performance that could be filmed, we explored many possibilities, but the thought of the virus clung to us and I could not move towards anything else. I thought of ten feet by ten feet as a possible name. A reference to the constricted space within which lives are lived, where dreams are nurtured, food is cooked, fantasies take birth. The physical presence of the black trunks asserted themselves, and the name Black Box, sprung in my mind. A pragmatic choice!

I know from other interviews you’ve done that Vansh and you have a rapport, which you both have fed on to arrive at this place - can you elaborate?

Vansh was my student in the department of Indian Theatre at the Panjab University. He was an intense student and exceedingly receptive. After his MA degree, he joined my theatre company in 2003. We have worked in many productions together. Naga-mandala. Sibo In Super Market, A Wife’s Letter, Little Eyolf etc. He has also assisted me in my directorial work and we have a wonderful working rapport. He understands my grammar of work and has an exceedingly fine sensibility.

When and how, also why, did this evolve from a stage act to a virtual experience?

As I mentioned earlier, that it was a commissioned project by Ranga Shankara. Normally a play is videoed, more for record and documentation, with a single camera, positioned frontally. My chosen field of work is theatre and I work within that space and within that vocabulary.

My son Kabir Singh Chowdhry, who is a filmmaker, is in Chandigarh due to COVID, and I requested him to film the performance. As a filmmaker, he tried to create a space that would retain the identity of the play, within the possibility of exploring the cinematic dimensions. The play is not in Black and White, but he made that choice.

My son tried to create a visual language that would traverse both theatre and cinema. Hopefully this transformation from a theatre work to a cinematic viewing, does not make it hover between not being quite a film and neither being a theatrical performance!