Nail Polish is a twisty courtroom drama

Polish or no polish, this is a nail-biter, which gets tighter-‘n’-tighter with the plot opting for so many twists, that this series could have been more aptly titled Aao Twist Karen.

But seriously, this courtroom in U.P. (supposedly Lucknow) with a view purrs, snarls and mews, compelling you to worry-‘n’-flurry, especially about its four principal characters who may or may not be quite clearly way more than meets the eye. Titled Nail Polish (which alas sounds like a Vikram Bhatt steamy-squirmy sex flick), this compact 120-minuter is anything but that. So praise be the lord.

Right-away though, I must admit, that I have an Achilles heel about judges yelling, “Order! Order”, lawyers exhaling, “No more questions milord” (‘janab’ is the buzzword in this case) and a bunch of assorted spectators sitting as still as statues while monitoring the proceedings. Indulging in time-pass or what?

Be that as it may, adapted from some unspecified true events, the screenplay, written and directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna, triumphs in maintaining a hawk-like vigil on the goodfella Veer Singh (Manav Kaul), an ex-army officer and an undercover spy-now-turned a school sports coach. Hang on though, out of the blue the ‘nice guy’s’ accused of the perverted murders of two children (ouch, were those tummy-turning visuals essential?), which could be linked to a chain of serial killings. Etched as a Good Samaritan of a guy, the spectator is convinced that he’s being framed-‘n’-defamed. Tsk.

Enter, the uber suave defence lawyer Siddharth Jaisingh (Arjun Rampal) who has this habit of hurling darts at a portrait of - shiver your timbers - his dad. Next, within a heartbeat you learn he’s been chosen to plunge into the murky waters of politics, and has even been promised a Rajya Sabha seat. Come on, you don’t have to guess that our champ legal eagle, Sid, can sort out the horrendous mess.