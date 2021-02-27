MOVIES: Once upon a foggy night

As the narrative proceeds, the lonely and baffled Rajeshwari takes solace in painting on the beach when suddenly Poonam’s pet dog Cherry, scampers towards an abandoned house. Rajeshwari follows the pet only to be frightened by a drunk and crazy Ramesh who is in the beach house, which is in shambles, whereas earlier it was often used by Poonam to conduct her illicit liaisons. Next: Amit tells Rajeshwari to be all dressed up for a special evening he has in mind for them and leaves for work. Rajeshwari is thrilled but can’t select a proper outfit for the occasion. At the Dai Maa’s intervention, she dresses up exactly like Poonam in a white sari and a white veil and diamonds.

However, Amit is terribly agitated on seeing Rajeshwari dressed up like his first wife and leaves the house in a huff. Rajeshwari blames Dai Maa for misguiding her and trying to create a rift in their marriage. She enters Poonam’s room in a huff and goes through a supernatural experience. She senses Poonam’s presence and sees her shadow hovering around her and the imperial mansion. Here we once again hear the song Jhoom Jhoom Dhalti Raat. In her stupor, Rajeshwari reaches the edge of the terrace and is about to plunge to her death when in the nick of time Amit who hugs her tightly saves her.

Amit realizes that he has been neglecting Rajeshwari, and tries to woo her with the memorable romantic number Ye Nayan Dare Dare, sung and composed by Hemant Kumar. Years later Lata Mangeshkar rendered this evocative song in the album Shraddhanjali, as a tribute to Hemant Kumar. Ghazal king Jagjit Singh also loved the song and interpreted it in his own style. The song remains a landmark, just like Lag Jaa Gale from Woh Kaun Thi.

The screenplay gradually moves towards a courtroom drama. Shocking secrets are revealed about Poonam’s mysterious disappearance. Amit confesses to the murder of Poonam but there is more to the spine-chilling tale. More suspects seem to be involved in the murder, which ends with an intense climax.