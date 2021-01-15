Mission Possible: Countdown to Vaccine for COVID-19 begins

Dr. Kishore Madhwani writes on the largest vaccination programme in the world, which kickstarts in India on this Saturday.

Come Saturday, the country embarks on its ambitious mission to vaccinate 30 crore (300 million) population by July 2021.

The Largest Global Vaccination Drive by a democracy will be virtually rolling out on Saturday 16 January, 2O21 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He will officially launch the much-awaited COVID-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network Application of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare - popularly known as the Co-WIN App - a digital platform for real-time monitoring of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out and delivery in the country - wherein users will be able to self-register to get vaccinated.